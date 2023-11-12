Bengals-Ravens Thursday Night Football to air on WCPO 9

BALTIMORE — Don't subscribe to Amazon Prime? We're here to help.

While all Thursday Night Football games are available on Prime Video, fans in Cincinnati can watch this week's game on TV as well.

The Bengals-Ravens game will air on WCPO 9 in addition to Prime Video.

The Bengals are coming off a 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans that snapped their four-game win streak. The Ravens are also coming off a 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

This is Cincinnati's third prime time game of the season — and they have fared well in prime time. In their rematch of Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 during Monday Night Football. The Bengals also beat the Buffalo Bills during Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

WCPO 9 will also have a one-hour pregame show beginning at 7 p.m., as well as a post-show that will air immediately following the game.

While the game won't be airing on Prime Video, those that watch via WCPO 9 will still hear play-by-play and commentary from Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. They will also still see sideline reporting from Kaylee Hartung and rules analysis from Terry McAulay.

During the pregame, halftime and postgame, Bengals fans will see a familiar face from former Cincinnati tackle Andrew Whitworth. Whitworth is part of Thursday Night Football's overall programming alongside Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick.