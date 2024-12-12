Two Covington restaurants set to close on Sunday, after serving the community for six years

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two Northern Kentucky restaurants to permanently close by next week

Rich’s Proper and Hangry Omar’s in Covington will open their doors one last time on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Co-owners Bill and Morgan Whitlow announced the news, saying the businesses were no longer sustainable.

“There is never a good time to make such a difficult decision,” they posted on the Rich’s Proper Facebook page. “As owners, we have used every resource available to continue these concepts for our team, especially through the holidays, but we can no longer sustain them. Our hearts are with our team as we push through these final days of business.”

The owners said the decision was not made lightly and that they have poured everything they have into the restaurants and the community.

Rich’s Proper is located on the corner of 7th Street and Madison Avenue in Covington. It features several brunch, sandwich and dinner options, as well as a deep selection of bourbons.

Hangry Omar’s operates out of a storage-container kitchen on the outdoor campus of the Covington Yard and serves various types of sliders.

The Whitlows thanked their employees for their dedication and the customers of both restaurants.

"To every person who has been part of our team, to every guest who dined with us, laughed with us, and made this journey unforgettable—thank you," they wrote. "You’ve been the heartbeat of everything we do."

Both restaurants have been open for the past six years.