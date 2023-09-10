Cincinnati Bengals look to open season with win over Cleveland Browns during 100th Battle of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Bengals are back, Who Dey Nation.

Looking to start the season off with a bang, the Bengals are on the road facing off with the Cleveland Browns for the 100th Battle of Ohio.

The Bengals are heading into the season straight off the news of Joe Burrow's massive 5-year, $275 million contract extension. The quarterback said it was important to him that his contract negotiations were resolved prior to Sunday's game.

If we flash back to last year's season, the Bengals finished 12-4 while the Browns ended with a 7-10 record. While today's game hypothetically should be a no-brainer — nothing is predictable when it comes to Bengals vs. Browns.

The Bengals haven't won in Cleveland since October 2017. Last year, the Browns defeated the Bengals 32-12 in Cleveland before the Bengals returned the favor later that season with a 23-10 victory at Paycor Stadium.

On Sunday, Burrow and company will have their task of shaking off Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb — two Browns forces that have been dominant in practically ever game they've faced against the Bengals.

It will also be a battle of quarterbacks as Burrow and Deshaun Watson face off. Burrow missed most of training camp with a strained calf muscle. Last year, Watson was suspended by the NFL for 11 games after sexual assault allegations. Upon his return, the QB went 3-3 in six starts.

The Bengals and Browns kickoff at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium. You can watch on CBS.