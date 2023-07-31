WCPO 9 wins Overall Excellence Award at 59th Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Saturday night, WCPO 9 won the prestigious Overall Excellence Award at the 59th Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards in Lawrenceburg, IN.

This special achievement honors the station’s overall efforts including news and sports coverage, locally produced programs, promotional announcements, station-hosted events and involvement in the community. The award stresses substance rather than style and the ability to sustain a level of excellence throughout the eligibility year.

This is the station’s second Overall Excellence award in five years, with the other win in 2019.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work our team does day in and day out, and that’s why I’m thrilled we received this recognition,” said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager of WCPO 9. “We won this Emmy for Overall Excellence because each of our departments including news, creative services, engineering, community affairs and sales have immense talent, working together to serve our viewers, users and clients very well.”

Sports Anchor Marshall Kramsky also won an Emmy in the Craft Achievement category for excellence as a sports talent. Kramsky adds this Emmy win to other regional Emmy, Edward R. Murrow, and Associated Press awards won for enterprise sports storytelling and anchoring.