Lauren Minor joins WCPO 9 as weekend morning anchor

CINCINNATI — Northern Kentucky native Lauren Minor is joining WCPO 9 News.

An NKU grad with a deep knowledge of the Tri-State, Lauren will take over as weekend morning anchor in September.

She began her career in 2013 as an assignment editor and production assistant at WKRC-TV in Cincinnati before going to WTWO-TV in Terre Haute, Ind., where she worked as a multimedia journalist.

Lauren also worked as an anchor and reporter at WKYT-TV in Lexington, WXIX-TV in Cincinnati and, most recently, WLEX-TV in Lexington. She earned an Ohio Valley Emmy Award in 2022 for her breaking news reporting on tornadoes that killed more than 50 people in Western Kentucky.

