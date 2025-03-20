Xavier outlasts Texas in First Four matchup, 86-80

DAYTON, Ohio — Survived and advanced: Xavier toughed out a fast-paced First Four matchup against the Texas Longhorns 86-80 in Dayton Wednesday night to advance to the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Musketeers scarcely held a lead until late in the second half, when what was essentially a home crowd willed them to the win.

The Longhorns largely held serve in the first half, shooting 58% from the field, and leading for the vast majority of the game. But Xavier improved its defense in the second half and continued to shoot the ball well, ending the game at 55% from the field and 48% from 3-point range. That effort from beyond the arc involved unusual contributions from Jerome Hunter (3-4 from 3), Marcus Foster (2-2 from 3) and even John Hugley IV hit one from deep.

Watch UD Arena ERUPT when Xavier tied the game 65-65 on a Jerome Hunter 3. #Xavier @WCPO pic.twitter.com/1hy04qEfyP — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) March 20, 2025

Foster ended up being the offensive spark the Muskies needed after Zach Freemantle, Dailyn Swaim and Ryan Conwell all got into early foul trouble. Foster ended the game with 22 points to lead the Muskies.

Texas' NBA prospect freshman Tre Johnson had an uncharacteristic game, shooting only 6-14 and missing four free throws while shooting 90% for the season.

Freemantle ended the game with an exclamation point dunk to send the Muskies through to the next round.

Xavier plays 6-seed Illinois in Milwaukee Friday night.