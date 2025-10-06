Ohio General Election early voting: How and when to cast your ballot

CINCINNATI — The Ohio General Election is coming up, and both absentee voting by mail and in-person early voting begin Tuesday. Here's what you need to know about how to cast your ballot.

Several key races are on the ballot this year, including Cincinnati mayor, city council and more.

Before submitting a ballot, make sure you're registered to vote. Residents can register to vote online here. The deadline for registration to vote in this upcoming election is 9 p.m. Monday.

Where to vote

During the early voting period, residents have the option to vote in person at their county's board of elections office. This can be done during designated hours, and is the only option available for in-person early voting.

Typical Election Day precincts will not be used as locations for early voting.

Find your early voting location here, and more details on voting hours here.

When to vote

Early voting kicks off Tuesday, and ballots can be submitted through Election Day, Nov. 4.

Check here for more information on the designated voting schedule.

Absentee voting

To apply for an absentee ballot, use the application form provided by the Secretary of State or given to you by your county board of elections. The deadline to request a ballot for this election is Oct. 28, seven days before Election Day.

Once a request is sent, you will receive a ballot in the mail and cast your vote from there. Requests should be mailed to your county board of elections by Nov. 3 or returned in person to the county board of elections before polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

More information about absentee voting is available here.