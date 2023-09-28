West Clermont High School on 2-hour delay due to power outage Thursday

BATAVIA, Ohio — Students and staff at West Clermont High School started two hours late Thursday due to a power outage, a spokesperson for the district said.

The district did not say what caused the outage. Half of the high school had power, and the other half did not.

School usually starts at 7:45 a.m. but it started at 9:45 a.m.

Buses to Oaks campuses were running at their normal times, the district said. All other West Clermont schools are in session at normal starting times.

The district said the dismissal time will not be impacted.