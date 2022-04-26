Wow... it's definitely colder outside!

Here's the good news, if you are reading this or watching our forecast this morning, you'll be more prepared than most! It's a much different forecast today with a whole lot less heat.

The sky is mostly cloudy as we start the day with lows in the mid to low 40s. This is more than 20 degrees colder than how we kicked things off on Monday.

But that's just the start to the chilly day. As northwest winds flow in at 5 to 10 mph and clouds slowly decrease, temperatures will struggle to rebound today. We'll only warm to 50 by noon and up to 57 by 4 p.m. You know I love some good news, so here's the positive for the day: afternoon sunshine. Clouds will decrease revealing more sunshine despite the chill.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday night lows



And here's your other 9 First Warning as FROST is possible tonight. A frost advisory has been issued for all our counties from 2 to 9 a.m. Wednesday. This means you should cover your more sensitive plants before going to bed tonight if you don't want them to get damaged.

Jennifer Ketchmark Frost Advisory Tonight



The sky will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a high of 60.

Thursday will be on the cool side too with a high of 61. I do expect more clouds to roll in that day as low pressure builds out to the west. This could produce some spotty, light rain later in the day, but currently it doesn't look like much.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday rain chance



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 43

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy to

Mostly sunny

High: 57

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Patchy frost to north

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Chilly again

Low: 38

==========

