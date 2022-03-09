Wintry mix Wednesday morning, accumulating snow Friday night

It's time to talk about snow and the first chance is happening this morning. The next comes in on Friday night.

A mix of rain and snow is falling this morning as a system passes to the south through 8 a.m. For the majority of us, roads will just be wet. Even if we do get a few showers to develop, it will be hard for this to stick/accumulate on roads. The only areas of concern would be bridges and overpasses if the temperature is below freezing. I checked on pavement temperatures early this morning and they are around 41-45 degrees, so we should be good!

Jennifer Ketchmark Wintry mix Wednesday morning



This mix of wintry precipitation exits by 10 a.m. and then clouds decrease. We'll see more sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday is mostly sunny and seasonal with a high of 52. Friday's forecast is similar temperature wise with a high of 52 and a mostly cloudy sky. But by that evening, snow returns.

It looks likely that we'll see snow on Friday night into Saturday morning and it should come down quickly and accumulate. Yes, it will melt at first as road temperatures are mild, but as snow rates increase, snow should cover just about everything. Slick roads should be expected on Saturday morning. The best snow chance is from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday evening snow begins



Jennifer Ketchmark Late Friday night snow



So how much snow are we talking about? This system is what I would classify as a moderate to low impact event. Basically a 3 out of 10 on the winter "freak out" scale. Because it's a wet snow, it will melt pretty easily and you'll be able to get traction on the roads. With a little salt, roads should improve pretty quickly on Saturday.

I'm most concerned about late Friday evening as the intensity of snow will drop visibility for several hours and could accumulate quickly. Overall, 2-3" of snow looks like a good bet, maybe up to 4" of snow is possible in some eastern towns.

MORNING RUSH

Wintry mix, wet roads

Overcast

Low: 34

WEDNESDAY

Early wintry mix

Decreasing clouds

High: 49

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 30

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 33

