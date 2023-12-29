Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wintry mix lingers to wrap up the week

Staying cold to end 2023
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Cincygram: Roebling Suspension Bridge dazzles by day and by night
Posted at 3:50 AM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 03:50:45-05

Happy Friday!

Waking up this morning we’ve got some lingering wintry mix hanging around as temps are around 30. There’s still a chance for some light accumulation in a few places on some grass but that’s about it.

Roads will probably be wet as any wintry mix melts on contact. Moisture lingers for the day but once we get closer to the lunch hour anything that falls will be rain. We’re even colder than yesterday as temps top out in the upper 30s.

Weekend looks to be just fine for the most part. Slight chance for some drizzle on Saturday but mainly a cloudy and gloomy day with temps topping out in low 40s.

NYE will be decent as we see partly sunny skies and top out in the mid 40s. Dry for the evening hours/midnight.

Staying cold next week

TODAY
AM Wintry Mix
PM Rain
High: 39

TONIGHT
Small chance
Cloudy
Low: 33

SATURDAY
Dry
Warmer
High: 44

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018