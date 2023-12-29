Wintry mix lingers to wrap up the week

Happy Friday!

Waking up this morning we’ve got some lingering wintry mix hanging around as temps are around 30. There’s still a chance for some light accumulation in a few places on some grass but that’s about it.

Roads will probably be wet as any wintry mix melts on contact. Moisture lingers for the day but once we get closer to the lunch hour anything that falls will be rain. We’re even colder than yesterday as temps top out in the upper 30s.

Weekend looks to be just fine for the most part. Slight chance for some drizzle on Saturday but mainly a cloudy and gloomy day with temps topping out in low 40s.

NYE will be decent as we see partly sunny skies and top out in the mid 40s. Dry for the evening hours/midnight.

Staying cold next week

TODAY

AM Wintry Mix

PM Rain

High: 39

TONIGHT

Small chance

Cloudy

Low: 33

SATURDAY

Dry

Warmer

High: 44

