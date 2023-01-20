Winter conditions today with a few snow showers

Winter is back! And the weather pattern going forward is much more seasonal and active as we have several chances for snowfall.

Temperatures will hoover in the mid 30s all day long with an overcast sky. Winds will be in from the west at 10 to 15 mph so this will make it feel like the mid 20s for much of the day.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Flurries



We'll also see isolated snow showers and flurries throughout the day. There might even be enough at times to give us a quick dusting on elevated or grassy surfaces.

Saturday will be a seasonal day with a low of 27 and a high of 41. Clouds will also decrease so we'll see more sunshine in the afternoon too.

Sunday is where things get interesting! An area of low pressure is still tracking right through the Ohio Valley the path places the rain/snow transition line across our viewing area. That means that some could see snow, others a wintry mix and farther south, just rainfall. For those that do get snow, more than likely those near or northwest of Cincinnati, we could be looking at a quick inch of snow, potentially a little more, during the day Sunday. It's not a big snow producer and it will be a very slow paced event.

Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday morning



Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday afternoon wintry mix



Another system is rolling through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday and this one looks much more dynamic and has a lot more moisture with it. But at this point, where the heaviest snow is going to fall is not clear. I have model solutions showing us getting only rain and others bringing heavy snow. So, stay tuned, it's too early to get overly excited about this one!

MORNING RUSH

Mist turns to flurries

Colder

Low: 34

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Isolated snow showers

High: 36

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Turning colder

Low: 27

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 41

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 30

SUNDAY

Chance for snow to the north

Better rain chance to the south

High: 38

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========