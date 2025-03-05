Watch Now
Windy with more rain today followed by snow chances

Rain to snow tonight
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Most of the rain has moved out this morning, but we should still expect some intermittent showers throughout the day.

It will also be windy from start to finish. Expect wind gusts close to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will rebound to 55 degrees by 11 a.m., and then we will fall from there as the front pushes through.

Tonight, with leftover moisture, we could see some snow. With surface temperatures well above freezing, it would not be very impactful, but you could get a light dusting in some yards.

The weekend is looking decent—highs around 50 degrees with some sunshine.

THIS MORNING
Windy
Few showers
Low: 51

TODAY
Rain moves back in
Still windy
High: 55 (11 a.m.)

TONIGHT
Rain to snow
Colder
Low: 28

TOMORROW
More sunshine
Cool
High: 43

