Windy with more rain today followed by snow chances

Most of the rain has moved out this morning, but we should still expect some intermittent showers throughout the day.

It will also be windy from start to finish. Expect wind gusts close to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will rebound to 55 degrees by 11 a.m., and then we will fall from there as the front pushes through.

Tonight, with leftover moisture, we could see some snow. With surface temperatures well above freezing, it would not be very impactful, but you could get a light dusting in some yards.

The weekend is looking decent—highs around 50 degrees with some sunshine.

THIS MORNING

Windy

Few showers

Low: 51

TODAY

Rain moves back in

Still windy

High: 55 (11 a.m.)

TONIGHT

Rain to snow

Colder

Low: 28

TOMORROW

More sunshine

Cool

High: 43

