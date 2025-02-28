Windy today with cold air for the weekend

Waking up this morning it is quite chilly compared to yesterday. Most areas have dipped down close to freezing. The good news is, winds aren't too gusty yet, so wind chill isn't a huge factor.

Baron Wind Advisory

Other than the windy conditions, today will be decent. A Wind Advisory has been issued for several counties on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WCPO Strong wind gusts on Friday

Temperatures today will climb close to 60 with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be much colder, with highs in the mid to upper 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. Winds carryover into Saturday as well so wind chills will be rough. A few flurries/light snow will also be possible tomorrow.

Baron Weekend

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will warm back up into the 40s and 50s by Monday and Tuesday. In addition, rain chances will return Tuesday into Wednesday.

THIS MORNING

Clouds clearing

Much colder

Low: 31

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Mild & very breezy

High: 59

SATURDAY

Chance for flurries

Blustery

High: 38

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========