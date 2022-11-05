Windy Saturday plus showers! Cooler air soon!

The severe weather that hit the Southern states last night and early this morning, will weaken by the time the system reaches the Tri-State. We are no longer have a threat for severe weather, but thunderstorms are still possible. Our main concern continues to be the threat of strong winds. The Wind Advisory starts at 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Winds are expected to be 15-25 mph with gusts higher than that. Rain will move in this afternoon until tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will be isolated in the early afternoon and become a little more organized in the evening. Most of us will get less than half an inch of rain with some localized spots getting slightly higher totals. Today's highs will reach the low 70s.

Most of the rain should be out of the Tri-State by midnight or shortly after. Temperatures will fall to the low 50s with a partly cloudy sky and lighter winds.

Sunday is mostly clear with highs back in the upper 60s to a few low 70s. This warm air continues due to winds out of the south. Sunday night's temperatures will be slightly cooler than the previous night. We'll see the upper 40s to low 50s.

Looking ahead to next week, we'll still be mild for most of the week with highs in the upper 60s. The temperature drop will approach Friday as highs finally drop to the 50s. We'll also stay dry most of the week.

SATURDAY

Winds 15-25 mph

Afternoon/evening rain

High: 73

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain ending

Mild night

Low: 52

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Lighter winds

High: 69

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Slightly cooler

Low: 50

