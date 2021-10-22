Watch
Weather

Actions

Will we see any sunshine today?

Cooler air takes over in the Ohio Valley
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Laurie A
WCPO_overcast_cloudy_autumn_fall_Sharon_Woods_1509822191545_70616760_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 3:23 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 03:23:16-04

Clouds. Thick clouds. That is going to be the big story today along with cooler temperatures.

The sky is overcast this morning with a low of 49 degrees. Winds have slowed down as well compared to the steady breeze we enjoyed Thursday afternoon. A thick deck of clouds will be here all day long so I wouldn't expect to see any sunshine. Temperatures will warm very slowly because of this too. We'll top out around 54-57 by 4 p.m.

A small rain chance comes in after sunset, but even if you do see rain it will be light and short lived. The sky will be mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 46.

October 23-24 weekend forecast
October 23-24 weekend forecast

The weekend starts with a great looking Saturday outlook. We'll warm to 62 with a mostly cloudy sky. A slight rain chance can't be ruled out late in the day.

Sunday is the day where you'll need to check the radar from time to time. A warm front is lifting through the region on Sunday bringing widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm a bit more to the upper 60s. We could see some heavier downpours too.

MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Cooler
Low: 49

FRIDAY
Overcast sky
Much cooler
High: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 46

SATURDAY
Partly to mostly cloudy
Cool, pleasant day
High: 62

SATURDAY NIGHT
Isolated shower chances
Mostly cloudy
Low: 51

SUNDAY
Scattered showers
A few storms
High: 68

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018