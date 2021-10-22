Will we see any sunshine today?

Clouds. Thick clouds. That is going to be the big story today along with cooler temperatures.

The sky is overcast this morning with a low of 49 degrees. Winds have slowed down as well compared to the steady breeze we enjoyed Thursday afternoon. A thick deck of clouds will be here all day long so I wouldn't expect to see any sunshine. Temperatures will warm very slowly because of this too. We'll top out around 54-57 by 4 p.m.

A small rain chance comes in after sunset, but even if you do see rain it will be light and short lived. The sky will be mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 46.

Jennifer Ketchmark October 23-24 weekend forecast



The weekend starts with a great looking Saturday outlook. We'll warm to 62 with a mostly cloudy sky. A slight rain chance can't be ruled out late in the day.

Sunday is the day where you'll need to check the radar from time to time. A warm front is lifting through the region on Sunday bringing widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm a bit more to the upper 60s. We could see some heavier downpours too.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Cooler

Low: 49

FRIDAY

Overcast sky

Much cooler

High: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 46

SATURDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Cool, pleasant day

High: 62

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated shower chances

Mostly cloudy

Low: 51

SUNDAY

Scattered showers

A few storms

High: 68

