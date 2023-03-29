Watch Now
Will the forecast "play ball" for Reds Opening Day?

When thunderstorms return to the Tri-State
Great American Ball Park
John Minchillo/AP
Banners hangs outside Great American Ball Park, home to Major League Baseball&#39;s Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Great American Ball Park
Posted at 3:26 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 03:26:20-04

It's almost Opening Day and the good news is, the forecast is still on track and we are expecting an ideal day for the parade, outdoor fun and of course, baseball!

Thursday morning starts with a low of 30 degrees and a clear sky. We'll warm to 53 by the noon hour and then up to 60 degrees at 4 p.m. for the 1st pitch! We are expecting sunshine and light winds. Talk about a PERFECT day!

Obviously, we need to get through Wednesday first and we are looking at a pretty nice day. We'll drop to 32 for a low this morning and warm to 57 this afternoon. That's near "normal" for this time of year. The sky will be mostly sunny for the bulk of the day but you'll notice a few more clouds developing this afternoon. There's a weak cold front passing to the north and it will bring in the clouds and potentially a brief isolated shower.

The next weather story is focused on Friday and Saturday's forecast. The next round of low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley and this will bringing in rounds of showers and storm on Friday. Winds will pick up from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph. A bigger push of showers and storms finally passes Friday night into Saturday morning as the cold front moves through the Ohio Valley.

Rain should end before sunrise on Saturday but we'll be left with very windy conditions again. Winds will be in from the west at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 to 50 mph.

MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 32

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 57

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 30

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Not as cold
Low: 46

