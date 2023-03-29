Will the forecast "play ball" for Reds Opening Day?

It's almost Opening Day and the good news is, the forecast is still on track and we are expecting an ideal day for the parade, outdoor fun and of course, baseball!

Thursday morning starts with a low of 30 degrees and a clear sky. We'll warm to 53 by the noon hour and then up to 60 degrees at 4 p.m. for the 1st pitch! We are expecting sunshine and light winds. Talk about a PERFECT day!

Obviously, we need to get through Wednesday first and we are looking at a pretty nice day. We'll drop to 32 for a low this morning and warm to 57 this afternoon. That's near "normal" for this time of year. The sky will be mostly sunny for the bulk of the day but you'll notice a few more clouds developing this afternoon. There's a weak cold front passing to the north and it will bring in the clouds and potentially a brief isolated shower.

The next weather story is focused on Friday and Saturday's forecast. The next round of low pressure moves through the Ohio Valley and this will bringing in rounds of showers and storm on Friday. Winds will pick up from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph. A bigger push of showers and storms finally passes Friday night into Saturday morning as the cold front moves through the Ohio Valley.

Rain should end before sunrise on Saturday but we'll be left with very windy conditions again. Winds will be in from the west at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 to 50 mph.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 57

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 30

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Not as cold

Low: 46

