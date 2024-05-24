When we'll see the best rain chances over Memorial Day weekend

The holiday weekend is here... and boy is the forecast busier than many of you would like to see. Here's a break down day by day for you. And as always, come back for updates as we'll see minor adjustments here and there.

Up first, a dense fog advisory has been issued for our northern Kentucky counties along with Switzerland and Ohio County in Indiana until 10 a.m. As of 5 a.m., we aren't seeing pronounced fog yet, but you'll notice it developing closer to sunrise.

WCPO Dense Fog Advisory



Friday — A lot of today's forecast will be dry, so if you want to do something outside, go for it! We'll start the day with some patchy fog, then the sky will be mostly cloudy for several hours. Then it turns partly cloudy for the afternoon as we warm to 82 degrees. If we were to see an isolated shower, it would be late this evening. Rain chances for tonight's Reds game is at 30% or less.

WCPO Reds Relief



Saturday — Some scattered storms will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning, so check the radar before you head out for activities on Saturday morning. Once the morning showers fade, we aren't completely in the clear. While most will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 84, a few will see isolated storms developing, but it won't last long. It's a chance from 2 to 8 p.m. but again, when the isolated cells do develop, they won't last in any particular location all that long.

WCPO Saturday morning storms



WCPO Saturday Afternoon Storm Chance



Sunday — This is the day that will likely see the most rain over the weekend. The morning hours should be dry, but scattered showers and storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening as low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. We'll also see the chance for severe storms as this system passes. Highs on Sunday rise to 81. This is a day I'd have an inside alternative ready.

WCPO Enhanced risk of severe storms Sunday



Memorial Day — This forecast is still coming into focus, so exact timing on rain for the day is a little murky at this moment. But at present time, scattered storms look possible as a boundary stalls over the Ohio Valley, highs will be in the upper 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Some areas of fog

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy

Slight rain chance later in the day

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

Low: 65

SATURDAY

A few morning showers

Isolated afternoon storms too

High: 84

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 63

SUNDAY

Rounds of showers and storms likely

Some strong to severe storms

High: 81

