When we'll see the best rain chances over Memorial Day weekend

Dense fog advisory issued for this morning
WCPO
Posted at 3:40 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 05:11:43-04

The holiday weekend is here... and boy is the forecast busier than many of you would like to see. Here's a break down day by day for you. And as always, come back for updates as we'll see minor adjustments here and there.

Up first, a dense fog advisory has been issued for our northern Kentucky counties along with Switzerland and Ohio County in Indiana until 10 a.m. As of 5 a.m., we aren't seeing pronounced fog yet, but you'll notice it developing closer to sunrise.

Dense Fog Advisory
Friday — A lot of today's forecast will be dry, so if you want to do something outside, go for it! We'll start the day with some patchy fog, then the sky will be mostly cloudy for several hours. Then it turns partly cloudy for the afternoon as we warm to 82 degrees. If we were to see an isolated shower, it would be late this evening. Rain chances for tonight's Reds game is at 30% or less.

Reds Relief
Reds Relief

Saturday — Some scattered storms will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning, so check the radar before you head out for activities on Saturday morning. Once the morning showers fade, we aren't completely in the clear. While most will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 84, a few will see isolated storms developing, but it won't last long. It's a chance from 2 to 8 p.m. but again, when the isolated cells do develop, they won't last in any particular location all that long.

Saturday morning storms
Saturday Afternoon Storm Chance
Sunday — This is the day that will likely see the most rain over the weekend. The morning hours should be dry, but scattered showers and storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening as low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. We'll also see the chance for severe storms as this system passes. Highs on Sunday rise to 81. This is a day I'd have an inside alternative ready.

Enhanced risk of severe storms Sunday
Enhanced risk of severe storms Sunday

Memorial Day — This forecast is still coming into focus, so exact timing on rain for the day is a little murky at this moment. But at present time, scattered storms look possible as a boundary stalls over the Ohio Valley, highs will be in the upper 70s.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Some areas of fog
Low: 65

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy
Slight rain chance later in the day
High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers
Isolated storms
Low: 65

SATURDAY
A few morning showers
Isolated afternoon storms too
High: 84

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 63

SUNDAY
Rounds of showers and storms likely
Some strong to severe storms
High: 81

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

