When the sun comes out today

The winter weather advisory has been extended until 5 a.m. due to a glaze of ice still being possible in our northern locations.

Temperatures will continue to rise as showers continue moving to the east slowly. By 8 a.m., temperatures will have warmed to the mid 40s and the majority of our rain should be done and off to the east. Clouds will decrease during the day and we'll get back to more rays of sunshine after 1 p.m. Highs will end up in the mid to low 50s this afternoon.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight with a low of 30 degrees.

Friday's forecast will be colder but more seasonal for this time of year. The sky will be mostly sunny as temperatures only rise to the low 40s.

The weekend opens with a rain chance. Showers will move in for Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will end up in the mid 50s again.

Colder air will take over for next week's forecast and we'll even get back to a snow chance by Tuesday potentially.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Rain exiting

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly sunny

High: 55

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Colder

High: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Dry

Low: 33

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========