When rain ends and today's cooldown

The main story as we wake up this morning is the rain that continues to fall across the area. Temperatures are also much cooler.

Widely scattered showers will continue through 7-8 a.m. across most of the area. This means wet conditions for peak morning travel and potential delays. Join our team LIVE on Good Morning Tri-State for the very latest before you head out the door. By 9 a.m., rain will shift out of the Cincinnati metro area and push east. By noon, all rain should be done in our area. Clouds decrease this afternoon as we return to a mostly sunny sky. But it won't be warm like Wednesday. We'll only top out at 47 this afternoon. Winds will also be breezy from the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be cold. With few clouds in the sky, temperatures will tumble to the mid to upper 20s. If here's any good news to this forecast, it's that we'll have optimal viewing conditions for the lunar eclipse. For when and where to view, check out THIS ARTICLE.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday November 19th Lows



Friday's forecast stays quite cold. Temperatures will only warm to 43 under a mostly sunny sky. High pressure is in for the day so it also brings about lighter winds too. For those still playing football Friday evening, get ready for game time temperatures in the mid 30s.

