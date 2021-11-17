TIMELINE: Partial Lunar Eclipse

CINCINNATI — Friday morning brings about a partial lunar eclipse but if you want to see it, get ready to lose some sleep!

Friday mornings full moon is call the "full beaver moon" and it will be eclipsed by Earth's shadow. This means that you'll see a shadow slowly moving across the moon starting around 2 a.m. and continuing through nearly 6 a.m. If you want to see the peak partial eclipse, the time to view is 4:02 a.m. here in Cincinnati.

We'll see the moon in 97% shadow at it's max but overall, there's a a good 3+ hours to enjoy this event. Technically, it's one of the longest lunar eclipses at 6 hours and 1 minute from start to finish, the longest in 580 years!

Here's a breakdown of what time it begins and ends from phase to phase:

TIMELINE :



1:02 a.m. - Prenumbral begins

2:18 a.m. - Partial begins

4:02 a.m. - Maximum partial eclipse

5:47 a.m. - Partial ends

7:03 a.m. - Prenumbral ends

Jennifer Ketchmark - Meteorologist Cincinnati Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing Window



VIEWING :

Do we need anything special to see this lunar eclipse like we do with a solar eclipse? Nope! There is no danger to your eyes or vision for looking at this partial eclipse. Just look up and enjoy. Grab the telescope for a better, closer view.

FORECAST :

We need a clear sky to view this event and that's exactly what is in the forecast for the Cincinnati area on Friday morning. It will be cold with temperatures cooling into the upper 20s, but clouds will not block our view.