Weather pattern starts to change

As we kick off our Sunday it's yet again going to be a warm start to the day. The saving grace with the hot stretch we've been dealing with is it hasn't been humid. So it's not too unpleasant in the mornings

A few clouds will be around again as we wrap up the weekend but the afternoon highs will won't be quite as hot. It's not much of a break but after back-to-back days in the 90s we are dipping down a bit to the upper 80s.

Temperatures dip down each day going forward but the actual break in the weather pattern comes Tuesday. A cold front drops down and over us with cooler air taking us back to more seasonal conditions in around 80 degrees with a few days topping out in the upper 70s. Even with the cooler air however, we still aren't looking at any good chances for rain. Few showers here and there but nothing that will help out the lawns.

THIS MORNING

Clear skies

Temps: 65

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Still warm

High: 88

TONIGHT

Clear skies

Low: 56

TOMORROW

Mostly Sunny

Not as warm

High: 85

