'The heat just builds up': How to beat the extreme heat without air conditioning

CINCINNATI — The Tri-State will experience extreme heat this week. Temperatures could be dangerous, even deadly.

“Pretty much that's all you can do is stay out of the sun,” said Sylvester Walker, cooling off in the shade Tuesday while walking from Avondale to Over-the-Rhine. “I picked the worst day, huh?”

For some, indoor temperatures might not be much better. A city official told WCPO in late July that about 18,000 households in the Cincinnati area don’t have air conditioning.

“It could be like being in a car, where the heat just builds up if you don't have a way to remove the heat from the enclosed space,” said Dr. Denise Saker, interim medical director with the Cincinnati Health Department.

Saker said opening windows can help, as can using a fan. You can place a wet cloth on the front part of the fan to help cool the air, and try placing ice behind the fan.

“The greatest risk is simply not recognizing when some mild symptoms such as a rash or simply sweating a lot progresses to these more serious symptoms,” she said. “That can happen pretty quickly, maybe even 15 minutes, or it can happen over several hours.”

If symptoms progress, consider leaving the space and seeking out air conditioning somewhere else.

The Cincinnati Recreation Commission has opened its facilities as cooling centers this week during regular business hours. Water is available too.

“We don't restrict it, so anybody that wants it,” said Joe Berta, service area coordinator for Lincoln Recreation Center. “We’re available to kind of help you out.”

Lincoln Recreation Center was quiet Tuesday morning, but Berta said traffic is pretty consistent during hot weather.

“Our last cooling was probably about three or four at a time, but it was pretty steady for the majority of the day,” he said. “So I'd say somewhere around 15 to 20 (during that period).”

The YMCA of Greater Cincinnati is also opening all its branches as cooling centers from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26.

In Hamilton County, qualifying residents can get help purchasing an air conditioning unit from the Community Action Agency.

St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati is still distributing fans. So far, the organization has distributed 1,782 since May 1, which is a record for the organization. Several are still available at the Casino Choice Food Pantry (located at 1146 Bank Street).