Not as hot and humid today

We don't have a heat advisory today but it's still going to be another day where highs are around the 90 degree mark!

The sky is partly cloudy this morning with lows in the low 70s. It's warm and muggy! Temperatures warm to 90 this afternoon as the sky turns mostly sunny. The heat index won't be as bad today for two reasons. First, the high temperature is lower thanks to a northeast breeze. Secondly, dew points will drop as we head into the afternoon hours, so there really isn't much of a heat index to consider today.

Wednesday's forecast brings back higher temperatures and eventually some more moisture in the air. Our high rises to 94 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. The heat index should be around 99-101 that afternoon too. I've also noticed a very small rain chance in the weather models right around midday. If we did get rain, it would be isolated and short lived.

Thursday is our scorcher! Temperatures rise to 97 with a heat index of 105-109 that afternoon. The NWS has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH for Thursday from 12-9 p.m. If you can move outdoor plans inside for the afternoon hours, it is advised to do so. Those involved in youth sports should consider alternative practice times, moving practice inside or canceling it.

WCPO Thursday Excessive Heat Watch



Friday will be another day where it's just flat out hot and humid. Our high will be around 95 with a heat index of 99-102. There's an isolated rain chance as a cool front moves through the Ohio Valley, but it won't yield rain for everyone.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny

Not as humid

High: 90

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Warm

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 94

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm and muggy

Low: 73

