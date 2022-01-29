Snow wreaks havoc on travelers in Greater Cincinnati

HEBRON, Ky. — Snow wreaked havoc on both the roads and the skies Friday.

A trip from downtown to I-275 that usually takes about 20 minutes took drivers an hour Friday night. It did not take long for first responders to be inundated with calls for accidents.

As drivers making their evening commute struggled with traffic issues, CVG felt more like a ghost town — no line, no wait through security.

Airlines were forced to cancel some flights — meaning some travelers were stuck trying to reschedule on different layovers. In baggage claim, 12-year-old Dawson Sears and his father had an unexpected trip.

Sears' mother was supposed to fly into Dayton, but her flight was re-routed, so she hopped a plane to CVG while her family drove from Germantown to Northern Kentucky.

"My dad told me we had to go down to Cincinnati to get my mom," Sears said. "The roads were just really bad — icy, a lot of snow everywhere. It was really bad, the weather was. Basically we had to be careful to get here."

Despite the cold day, Sears said he was looking for a warm hug from his mother, reunited despite the delay.

