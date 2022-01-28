ALERT DAY: Snow impacting the morning commute

This morning is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as SNOW impacts morning travel conditions.

An arctic cold front is still passing through the Tri-State this morning and it's over-preforming what the models indicated would happen here in Cincinnati. We were expecting a dusting to trace amounts in some towns but as you can see out your window, it's more than that.

So here's what you need to know. Most roads south of the Ohio River are covered with 1/2" to 1" of snowfall and it's still accumulating there. The National Weather Service expects that a lot of towns east of I-71 will end up with 1-2" of snow this morning before sunrise.

We also have similar amounts east of Cincinnati along the Ohio River. Lesser amounts are being reported to the north. I don't see any snow on the ground in places like Hamilton and no additional snow will fall there.

Because this snow is somewhat of a surprise, it's going to take longer for state highway crews and private companies to get out there and get this cleaned up. And that's just to hit the highways. Your neighborhood streets will be treated at a much later time. I would anticipate many school delays/closures to come in and traffic issues throughout the morning rush.

Jennifer Ketchmark 3 AM Snowfall



==========

