Here's how much snow fell overnight

CINCINNATI — An arctic cold front passed through the Tri-State overnight, producing a fresh blanket of snow in many of our towns.

We had more than 100 schools close, delay or switch to remote learning today because of this snow!

2.2" Union

1.7" Burlington

1.5" Aberdeen

1.5" Cherry Grove

1.5" Florence

1.3" Seaman

1.2" CVG

1.2" Vevay

1.2" Wilder

1.0" Walton

1.0" Withamsville

0.8" Wilmington

And photos like the ones we received overnight show why this became an issue so quickly. Thankfully our interstates stayed in good condition once salt was put down, but a lot of side streets and rural roads are still snow covered.

Wendie Neely Overnight snowfall



Julie Frye Stonelick Township Snow



Jim Adams Hillsboro to Wilmington travel conditions

