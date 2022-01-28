Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Here's how much snow fell overnight

The Tri-State wakes up to a fresh blanket of snow
items.[0].image.alt
Wendie Neely
Overnight snowfall<br/>
Overnight snowfall
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 09:02:28-05

CINCINNATI — An arctic cold front passed through the Tri-State overnight, producing a fresh blanket of snow in many of our towns.

We had more than 100 schools close, delay or switch to remote learning today because of this snow!

2.2" Union
1.7" Burlington
1.5" Aberdeen
1.5" Cherry Grove
1.5" Florence
1.3" Seaman
1.2" CVG
1.2" Vevay
1.2" Wilder
1.0" Walton
1.0" Withamsville
0.8" Wilmington

And photos like the ones we received overnight show why this became an issue so quickly. Thankfully our interstates stayed in good condition once salt was put down, but a lot of side streets and rural roads are still snow covered.

Overnight snowfall
Overnight snowfall
Stonelick Township Snow
Stonelick Township Snow
Hillsboro to Wilmington travel conditions
Hillsboro to Wilmington travel conditions
OTR Snowfall
OTR Snowfall

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.