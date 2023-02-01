Slick roads slow drivers in Cincinnati's hilliest neighborhoods

CINCINNATI — Tri-state drivers were slowed down by slick roads Tuesday.

WCPO crews saw several cars stuck and sliding on hills in Mount Adams during the morning commute.

“It was a little icy,” said Nick Buchanan, who works in the neighborhood. “I have a four-wheel drive, so it wasn't terrible, but I was definitely sliding a little bit.”

Cincinnati police temporarily closed W.H. Taft Road at Columbia Parkway Tuesday morning due to “hazardous conditions.”

“We got hit with about three different bands overnight, so the drivers work diligently,” said Jarrod Bolden, superintendent of the City of Cincinnati’s Traffic & Road Operation.

The city’s crews worked through all primary routes before 2 p.m. Tuesday and began focusing on residential areas.

“We move to our main thoroughfares first, our hospital emergency routes and then we move to those residential streets,” Bolden said. “So we would just ask for people to be patient.”

As roads improve, experts still urge caution.

“They will think that the roads aren't as slippery when there's not as much snow on them,” said Tina Paff, owner of Bick’s Driving School Western Hills. “Then they won't follow all those rules they do follow when it's snowing, kind of like driving too fast, or following too close.”

Drivers should avoid braking too hard and accelerating too quickly. Drivers should also allow themselves extra time to get where they’re going.

