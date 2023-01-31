Watch Now
Slick and snowy roads expected as light snow continues to fall

Winter Weather Advisory in effect
Ally Kraemer
Road conditions in Monroe
Posted at 3:16 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 03:16:39-05

We are waking up to a light layer of snow this morning but as expected, this is leading to slick spots on the roads and travel related issues. When it comes to the interstate, most surfaces are staying wet thanks to salt and brine on the pavement but you still need to be cautious on bridges and overpasses due to colder air temperatures this morning. But it's our side roads that will be covered in 1/2" or less of snow but it's enough to be classified as "slick" and the need to slow down is there.

Scattered snow showers will continue through 7 a.m. and then fade to the southeast. A winter weather advisory advisory will remain in effect through noon but that's in effect so long to account for slick and icy spots that remain.

The sky will be overcast for the rest of the day with a high of 30.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high of 36.

It still looks like Thursday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and dry as we warm to 42 degrees. There is a system passing to our south, but all the recent weather model runs have this system missing us.

Friday will be a bit colder, starting at 20 and warming to only 33 for another chilly day.

MORNING RUSH
Light snow fades
Many side roads are snow covered
Low: 20

TUESDAY
Cloudy and colder
Slick roads
High: 30

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 20

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Dry
High: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Seasonal
Low: 25

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

