Rumpke to start trash, recycling pick-up earlier due to high heat

CINCINNATI — With high temperatures moving into the Tri-State, Rumpke Waste & Recycling announced that it will be collecting materials earlier.

The company announced the change on Tuesday saying it wanted to "ensure the well-being of our essential workers."

"Please place your materials curbside the night before your scheduled collection day," Rumpke said. "This will help us avoid any missed service and keep our team safe."

Rumpke, which provides trash pickup in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, didn't specify exactly what time trucks would be hitting the streets in every neighborhood.

The City of Covington said on Tuesday that Rumpke would start one hour earlier than normal.

"In an effort to protect workers at Rumple Waste & Recycling from heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion the City of Covington has agreed to let Rumpke begin residential and commercial collection at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. on certain days," the city said.

The change comes as scorching hot temperatures roll into the Tri-State on Thursday. The entire Tri-State area is under a Heat Advisory from Thursday at noon to Friday at 9 p.m.

Both Thursday and Friday, the Tri-State is expected to see temperatures feeling like more than 100 degrees.

9 FIRST WARNING: A Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday at noon until Friday at 9 PM. This is due to feels like temperatures of 100°+ expected both days! #WCPO @WCPO #CincyWX #OHwx #NKYwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/dtd68rvNcA — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) July 26, 2023

