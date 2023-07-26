Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Rumpke to start trash, recycling pick-up earlier due to high heat

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Rumpke trash truck involved in highway wreck
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 13:01:50-04

CINCINNATI — With high temperatures moving into the Tri-State, Rumpke Waste & Recycling announced that it will be collecting materials earlier.

The company announced the change on Tuesday saying it wanted to "ensure the well-being of our essential workers."

"Please place your materials curbside the night before your scheduled collection day," Rumpke said. "This will help us avoid any missed service and keep our team safe."

Rumpke, which provides trash pickup in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, didn't specify exactly what time trucks would be hitting the streets in every neighborhood.

The City of Covington said on Tuesday that Rumpke would start one hour earlier than normal.

"In an effort to protect workers at Rumple Waste & Recycling from heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion the City of Covington has agreed to let Rumpke begin residential and commercial collection at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. on certain days," the city said.

The change comes as scorching hot temperatures roll into the Tri-State on Thursday. The entire Tri-State area is under a Heat Advisory from Thursday at noon to Friday at 9 p.m.

Both Thursday and Friday, the Tri-State is expected to see temperatures feeling like more than 100 degrees.

READ MORE:
'Communities that don't have trees are hot': Cincinnati works to expand tree canopy to cool communities down
What's new in the jungle? Renovations coming to Paycor Stadium this season
Astronomer Dean Regas to depart Cincinnati Observatory after 23 years

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018