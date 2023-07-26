Astronomer Dean Regas to depart Cincinnati Observatory after 23 years

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's best-known astronomer, Dean Regas, will be departing the Cincinnati Observatory after 23 years.

Regas will officially leave the observatory on August 3, according to a press release from the observatory.

"We thank Dean for his leadership, commitment, vision and legacy of engagement with the Greater Cincinnati community and beyond," said Anna Hehman, executive director of the Cincinnati Observatory, in a press release. "We're extremely proud of his accomplishments and his contributions to raising the visibility of the observatory over the years. We wish Dean the best in his future endeavors."

What those future endeavors may be are unknown; the observatory didn't disclose any information about Regas' next adventure in the press release and Regas himself has not announced anything on any of his social media accounts.

Regas joined the Cincinnati Observatory as its astronomer in 2000. Before that, he co-hosted a PBS program called Star Gazers. He's authored six books and has been featured in the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Regas has also been a speaker for the observatory, doing 150 lectures a year on a variety of topics ranging from stargazing to archeaoastronomy to historical explorations of the Apollo 11 journey.

In 2021, Regas gave WCPO anchor Tanya O'Rourke a tour of the Cincinnati Observatory, including showing off the oldest telescope anyone cal look through in the Western Hemisphere.

The observatory said it will make additional leadership announcements in the coming weeks.