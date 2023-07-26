Heat advisory issued for Thursday & Friday

Heat is the big story this week, especially with a new heat advisory getting issued for later this week but don't miss the fact that we are also looking at overnight storms going into Thursday on the stronger side. Here's what you need to know!

Our Wednesday forecast will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. Temperatures warm 91 this afternoon with heat indices between 95 to 98 degrees. There will be a breezy southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, pumping in this heat and humidity. There's a small storm chance later this afternoon but realistically, the best chance will be late tonight.

An air quality alert is in effect for Wednesday too.

Scattered storms pass though the Ohio Valley after midnight and into the Thursday morning drive. A few stronger storm cannot be ruled out with this activity. The SPC has moved the risk for severe weather to the north. The highest chance for storms is from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Then the story is all about the heat. A HEAT ADVISORY begins at noon on Thursday as the temperature eventually rises to 94 with a heat index of 100 degrees. It will be partly cloudy and very humid.

The heat advisory continues for Friday's forecast as well as temperatures rise to 96 with a heat index between 100 to 105 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny and winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. The heat advisory ends at 9 p.m.

Isolated showers and storms return this weekend on Saturday as a cool front passes through the Ohio Valley. It will eventually help break the heat and take temperatures back to seasonal levels in the mid to upper 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Warm and muggy

Low: 71

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot and humid, slight rain chance

High: 91

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

A few stronger storms possible

Low: 74

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Feels like 100

High: 94

THURSDAY NIGHT

Very muggy

Partly cloudy

Low: 75

