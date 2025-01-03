'Rest assured, we are out' | Road crews preparing for rounds of winter weather coming to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — A small army of salt trucks and plows sat ready to respond to incoming winter weather in Greater Cincinnati Thursday as forecasts called for snow overnight into Friday and the threat of a winter storm Sunday into Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it would have 17 trucks working early Friday and would make a decision on how to respond to Sunday's storm when the picture became clearer Friday afternoon.

ODOT District 8 Public Information Officer Kathleen Fuller said they would have 33 trucks moving around southeast Ohio beginning late Thursday, and around 150 trucks would be available for whatever came in the second round.

"Rest assured, we are out," Fuller said.

Fuller acknowledged that if the storm Sunday was as bad as it has been projected in some models, it could be an uphill battle to clear roadways in a reasonable time.

"If we get a lot of snow right away, it just starts to cover up the pavement. There isn't a whole lot you can do. So we'll just have the trucks out, the plows down, as soon as the next round hits," Fuller said.

Some of the safety would be up to drivers in the meantime.

AAA senior manager Larry Patterson urged people to do basic maintenance on their cars to avoid getting stranded.

"When we see these types of weather changes, our phones are ringing off the hook," Patterson said.

Patterson said checking the car's coolant level, airing up the tires, replacing wiper blades and ensuring the battery is good are all the bare minimum to handle the approaching system.

ODOT noted basic maintenance is important because there are 4,667 miles of roadway for crews to plow or treat.

"It may be a while before you see them, but, rest assured, they are out," Fuller said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol urged caution in the coming storm.

The department said last winter there were 8,104 crashes on snowy or icy roadways resulting in 15 deaths. A fifth of those were caused by unsafe speeds on slick roads, according to OSHP.