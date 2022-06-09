Outages: 10,000+ without power in Tri-State amid severe weather

CINCINNATI — More than 10,000 people are without power as severe weather continues to travel through the Tri-State.

Following a tornado warning and multiple severe thunderstorms, Duke Energy is reporting outages impacting more than 3,000 people in Northern Kentucky. Around 1,000 people in the Fort Mitchell area are without power. Another 1,000 people near Taylor Mill are dealing with outages, as well as around 1,000 people in Florence.

Owen Electric is reporting around 4,000 outages in Northern Kentucky, most near Florence.

Around 1,000 people are impacted by outages in Adams and Brown County along SR-125.

The National Weather Service said a tornado was confirmed on the ground along the county lines of Brown and Highland counties. At this time, about 150 people are without power near the tornado spotting, close to Sardinia.

There are around 100 outages in Hamilton County, according to Duke Energy's outage map. To report an outage, click here.

Wednesday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day until 11 p.m. A Tornado Watch is out for the eastern parts of the Tri-State until 10 p.m. The storms are producing heavy rainfall, which could mean localized flooding as well. Get the latest weather updates here.

