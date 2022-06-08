Strong to severe storms, damaging wind possible

Today is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert day beginning at noon through the 7 p.m. newscast.

Severe weather is expected for the entire area after 3 p.m. The main threats are damaging wind and hail. Flooding is also a possibility. Although the chance is small, we can't rule out tornadoes.

The first half of Wednesday remains quiet. It will be muggy with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will eventually make it to the low 80s. With sun expected during the day, storms in the afternoon may be provided more energy to turn severe.

Timing:

3 p.m. isolated t'storms begin

4 p.m. more storms

6 p.m. widespread t'storms

8 p.m. clearing in Cincinnati

10 p.m. completely out of the Tri-State

Once the rain moves out, expect a partly cloudy sky tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday remains dry with partly to mostly cloudy conditions at times. Highs will only rise to the mid 70s.

Friday and Sunday are our next two days we could see rain. Highs to start the weekend will be in the low to mid 70s! The next big weather story is the building heat in the middle of next week. Highs in the upper 80s, possibly 90s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy start

T'storms begin after 3 p.m.

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Storms end

Partly cloudy

Low: 59

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler

High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Staying dry

Low: 59

