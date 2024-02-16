Watch Now
No, officials will not be pretreating roads ahead of tonight's snow chances. Here's why.

The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Feb 16, 2024
CINCINNATI — Snow is likely Friday evening into Saturday, but officials in Hamilton County and Northern Kentucky said they won't be treating roads ahead of time.

Spokespersons for both KYTC and Hamilton County said there won't be any pretreating because rain is expected ahead of the snow, meaning any pretreatment would be washed away.

"Higher temperature[s] the last few days, along with the rush hour traffic in the afternoon/evening should cause the ground temperatures to stay at a level that will melt the initial snow," Matt Marshall with Hamilton County said.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Tri-State through 1 a.m. Saturday. Accumulation of 1-2" is expected in Northern Kentucky, while 2-3" could be possible in Ohio counties more north, such as Warren, Butler, Clinton and Highland counties. Snow rates could be high enough between 5-9 p.m. to see some accumulation on roads, meaning potential slick spots.

The snow is expected to start as light rain around midday, but will switch over to snow from the northwest to southeast between 3-6 p.m. By 7 p.m., the entire areas should be seeing moderate snowfall. Snow should then exit the area by 10 p.m., but slick spots could stick around as temperatures fall to the low 20s.

