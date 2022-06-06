Nearly 5,000 without power as severe weather passes through Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Nearly 5,000 customers are without power as severe weather travels through the Tri-State, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

In Cincinnati, more than 2,000 people are without power. Duke Energy reported the estimated time of restoration as 10 p.m. Hundreds of people are also without power in Reading and Green Township, according to the outage map.

Nearly 900 people lost power in Florence, with a few outages in surrounding areas.

Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen said a tree fell on a power line in Mason, knocking out power for 1,700 customers. Crews were able to remove the tree and restore power in the area.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning in the Tri-State has expired, however, storms continue to move throughout the area. Some of the storms will have hail and strong winds at 40-50 mph. There is a marginal risk of severe weather over much of the area.

