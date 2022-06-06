Watch
Rounds of thunderstorms to start the work week

Highs in the 80s
Marginal Risk for strong storms Monday evening
Posted at 3:42 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 06:28:02-04

The work week starts off quiet and mild with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There is a chance to see a few showers before 10 a.m., but most of the Tri-State will stay dry.

Thunderstorms begin around noon and throughout the evening. Highs will climb to the low to mid 80s. There is a chance for some of these thunderstorms to turn severe, as we do have a Marginal Risk for severe weather for the western half of the Tri-State.

Marginal Risk for severe weather Monday

Main impacts will be heavy rain and strong winds. Rotation cannot be ruled out. Flooding in some spots is also a possibility. Rain totals could rise above an inch in some spots. These thunderstorms continue in the evening and night hours, ending early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning starts in the mid to upper 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There is a chance for a few afternoon showers to develop. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we'll see several days with more chances for rain. Our high temperatures will also drop to the upper 70s by Thursday.

MONDAY
Few a.m. showers
Afternoon t'storms
High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT
Overnight t'storms ending
Mild
Low: 67

TUESDAY
Partly to mostly cloudy
Few afternoon showers
High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Chance for showers
Low: 62

