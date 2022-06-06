Rounds of thunderstorms to start the work week

The work week starts off quiet and mild with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There is a chance to see a few showers before 10 a.m., but most of the Tri-State will stay dry.

Thunderstorms begin around noon and throughout the evening. Highs will climb to the low to mid 80s. There is a chance for some of these thunderstorms to turn severe, as we do have a Marginal Risk for severe weather for the western half of the Tri-State.

Main impacts will be heavy rain and strong winds. Rotation cannot be ruled out. Flooding in some spots is also a possibility. Rain totals could rise above an inch in some spots. These thunderstorms continue in the evening and night hours, ending early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning starts in the mid to upper 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There is a chance for a few afternoon showers to develop. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we'll see several days with more chances for rain. Our high temperatures will also drop to the upper 70s by Thursday.

MONDAY

Few a.m. showers

Afternoon t'storms

High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT

Overnight t'storms ending

Mild

Low: 67

TUESDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Few afternoon showers

High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chance for showers

Low: 62

