More than 2,500 without power as high winds, heavy rain hit Tri-State

CINCINNATI — More than 2,500 Duke Energy customers are without power as rain continues to fall in the Tri-State.

An outage map shows more than 900 Wyoming residents do not have power due to fallen trees or limbs hitting equipment. The estimated time of restoration is around 10 p.m.

Nearly 900 people in the Blue Ash area are without power as Duke Energy reports multiple outages in the city. Severe weather has also knocked out power for around 300 people in Dry Run.

On the other side of the Ohio River, more than 200 people in Crescent Springs, Kentucky, are without power. To report an outage or see the latest updates on an outage in your area, click here.

Though heavy rain will continue for the next several hours, the chance for more severe weather has dropped in the Greater Cincinnati area. Wind advisories are in effect for much of the night.

River flood warnings are in effect for Butler, Hamilton and Warren County through Saturday. The National Weather Service reported the Great Miami River is expected to crest more than four feet above flood stage Friday, but the Ohio River is predicted to crest below flood stage. Flood watches are in effect for the majority of the Tri-State.

In addition to monitoring flooding, weather advisories warn to pay attention to dropping temperatures overnight. Rain may have washed salt off roadways, leading to possibly icy patches Friday. The Tri-State will be in the mid-20s Friday morning.

