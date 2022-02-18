Great Miami River flood concerns trickle down to cities across Tri-State

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Great Miami River is expected to crest more than four feet above flood stage Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

River flood warnings are in effect for Butler, Hamilton and Warren County through Saturday. Flood warnings and wind advisories are also in effect for the majority of the Tri-State.

Little Miami River is expected to rise above flood stage in Milford, while moderate flooding is expected along Mill Creek in Evendale.

Residents in New Richmond are also seeing water levels near their homes rise Thursday as the rain eventually makes its way through rivers and creeks across the region.

"A lot of tributaries all feed into the Ohio River and meet downriver,” said resident Peter Watson, who owns a restaurant on the Ohio River. “So, we are downriver from all of that, and yeah maybe just have to keep an eye on it."

Twelvemile Creek also runs through the city near homes and roads. Relentless rain caused it to swell as early as Thursday afternoon. However, the National Weather Service predicts it and the Ohio River will crest at 48.3 feet Monday. Flood stage is 52 feet.

In addition to monitoring flooding, weather advisories warn to pay attention to dropping temperatures overnight. Rain may have washed salt off roadways, possibly leading to icy patches.

