Weather Alert Day: High winds, heavy rain and threat for severe weather

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day and the list of issues is longer than normal. Here's the laundry list:

-High winds

-Heavy rain and possible flooding

-Severe storms in the evening with damaging wind gusts

-Slight tornado risk

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday Severe Weather Outlook



It's mid-February and this is not your normal forecast. Temperatures start in the mid 50s and warm to 60 today. We'll see widely scattered showers moving in by 9 a.m. and spreading across the area for the early afternoon hours, bringing in periods of heavy rainfall. Winds will also be gusty during this time, up to 40 mph once again. Like yesterday, a few power outages cannot be ruled out. A wind advisory is in effect from noon to 10 p.m. for many of our counties.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday Wind Advisory



We also have a flood watch in effect today. The heaviest rain will fall in the afternoon and evening hours with 1-2" of rain possible. On a saturated ground from snow melt and a soil that is frozen below that, we won't have a lot of ability to absorb water today. So there will be standing water, low lying flooding and rivers, creeks and streams will rise.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday Flood Watch



But the evening hours bring a different element to the forefront: severe weather. A line of storms will move from west to east across the area between 4 to 8 p.m. This is our best chance to hear rumbles of thunder and potentially see a few severe thunderstorm warnings. The top threat will be damaging wind gusts as this line passes through. But to the south, a small tornado risk is also present with this frontal passage. Chief Meteorologist Steve Raleigh will be tracking this line of storms for you but if you can't be near the TV, don't forget to download the FREE Stormshield App to your phone.

Here's a better look at rain timing today in graphic form:

Jennifer Ketchmark 9 AM Rain Arrival Thursday



Jennifer Ketchmark Early afternoon rounds of rain



Jennifer Ketchmark 5 PM Storm Timing



Jennifer Ketchmark 7 PM Thursday Storms



MORNING RUSH

Cloudy and windy

Isolated showers

Low: 56

THURSDAY

Rain likely, heavy at times

Stronger evening storms, some severe

High: 60

THURSDAY NIGHT

Temps drop quickly

Light snow chance to north

Low: 24

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Much colder

High: 37

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear and dry

Cold

Low: 25

