Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

More than 15,000 without power due to high winds around Tri-State

Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Duke Energy power line crews
Posted at 2:48 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 14:48:31-04

CINCINNATI — More than 15,000 people are without power around the Tri-State due to high winds around the Tri-State.

There's a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. throughout the entire Tri-State following rain and storms that rolled through Friday. Winds have the potential to reach 50 mph during the advisory.

Majority of the outages are in Ohio, but there is a stretch of a few hundred people without power in the Bromley and Villa Hills area in Kentucky.

In Ohio, majority of the outages are in Butler, Warren and Clermont counties.

There are just over 2,000 people without power near Clermont County's Owensville and Batavia. Further north, there are more than 1,000 without power near Blanchester and Morrow in Warren County.

In Butler County, there is around 1,300 without power in Tylersville. There's also close to 1,800 without power in Millville and around 1,500 without power in the Seven Mile area.

Closer to downtown Cincinnati, there are roughly 2,000 without power near the Oakley area.

Restoration times are varying around the Tri-State with some well into Saturday evening. Duke doesn't have estimated times for some areas with thousands of outages as crews continue to assess damage to power lines.

In Oakley area, there are roughly 2,000 without power with estimated restoration times around 6 p.m.

Click here to stay up to date with Duke Energy's outage map.

Watch Live:

Good To Know

More local news:
Middletown man accused of placing dead Hamilton woman in car gets $1M bond Volunteers work with Kenton Co. Parks & Recreation to clean up Doe Run Lake Missing Eaton 14-year-old Scottie Morris located safely

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018