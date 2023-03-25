More than 15,000 without power due to high winds around Tri-State

CINCINNATI — More than 15,000 people are without power around the Tri-State due to high winds around the Tri-State.

There's a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. throughout the entire Tri-State following rain and storms that rolled through Friday. Winds have the potential to reach 50 mph during the advisory.

The Wind Advisory on Saturday is in effect from 7am until 8pm. Likely we will see winds of 35 to 45 mph, but an occasional gust up to 50 mph is possible. @WCPO #WCPO #CincyWX #OHwx #INwx #NKYwx pic.twitter.com/Iuh5otO4L4 — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) March 24, 2023

Majority of the outages are in Ohio, but there is a stretch of a few hundred people without power in the Bromley and Villa Hills area in Kentucky.

In Ohio, majority of the outages are in Butler, Warren and Clermont counties.

There are just over 2,000 people without power near Clermont County's Owensville and Batavia. Further north, there are more than 1,000 without power near Blanchester and Morrow in Warren County.

In Butler County, there is around 1,300 without power in Tylersville. There's also close to 1,800 without power in Millville and around 1,500 without power in the Seven Mile area.

Closer to downtown Cincinnati, there are roughly 2,000 without power near the Oakley area.

Restoration times are varying around the Tri-State with some well into Saturday evening. Duke doesn't have estimated times for some areas with thousands of outages as crews continue to assess damage to power lines.

In Oakley area, there are roughly 2,000 without power with estimated restoration times around 6 p.m.

Click here to stay up to date with Duke Energy's outage map.