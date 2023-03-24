Watch Now
Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain falling and flooding possible

Rounds of heavy rain are likely throughout the day
Cars in heavy rain
Gibney, Emily
Posted at 3:59 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 04:12:12-04

Heavy rain is already underway! And we are basically looking at rounds of rain for the next 24 hours.

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the threat of flooding as 3 to 4 inches of rain falls across the Tri-State.

The radar already shows estimates of over 2 inches of rain that has fallen in the overnight hours. Ponding is already being reported on the roads and water is rising in lowing lying areas. Be prepared to slow down on the roads today to minimize hydroplaning. A flood watch is in effect through 2 p.m. Saturday.

Flood Watch in effect
We'll continue to see waves of rain passing through the Tri-State all day long. Temperatures will hold relatively steady in the mid to low 50s all day. Winds won't be terribly high as this rain comes down, but we could get the occasional gusty wind with isolated thunderstorms.

11 AM Friday radar
Friday 7 p.m. radar
Another push of heavy rain is likely tonight into Saturday morning. This will continue the threat for flooding and our flood watch continues to cover that issue locally.

Overnight rain
Rain ends pretty early on Saturday, we'll before the noon hour. But everything is just going to be soggy and wet. Winds are going to increase from the southwest at 25 to 35 mph, gusting to nearly 50 mph during the day after the rain exits. Temperatures climb to 64 early Saturday afternoon before starting to cool.

Sunday is your better forecast day of the weekend with a high of 60, a partly cloudy sky and lighter winds from the west.

MORNING RUSH
Rain likely
Ponding on roads
Low: 50

FRIDAY
Near steady temperatures
Rounds of showers and storms
High: 54

FRIDAY NIGHT
More heavy rain
Flooding possible
Low: 49

SATURDAY
Scattered showers
Gusty winds
High: 64

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 35

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Mild
High: 60

