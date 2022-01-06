Kenton, Mason counties under a Level One Snow Emergency

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — Kentoin and Mason counties have issued a Level One Snow Emergency as snow sticks to roads in the region.

A Level One Snow Emergency means roadways are hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. It also means cautious driving is advised.

Kenton County said the emergency is in effect until further notice.

Mason County Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet that conditions on the roadways were "becoming hazardous".

The post said the southeast portion of the county was in the worst shape.

Mason County was listed in the National Weather Service's Winter Weather Advisory that was issued Thursday for the expected snowfall and hazardous traveling conditions. Kenton County was not in the Winter Weather Advisory.

Our forecast for the county was that they would see 1-2 inches of snow with possibly up to 3 inches in some spots.

One other county in Northern Kentucky was experiencing issues with clearing its roadways: Campbell County issued a Level 1 Travel Advisory, which was in part due to a staffing shortage of plow crews that the county is dealing with.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 is responsible for 1,800 lane miles of roadway and have 62 trucks available to clear roads in Northern Kentucky. Several of those trucks concentrate on I-75 and I-71 between Buttermilk Pike and the Brent Spence Bridge, including the "Cut in the Hill."

To prevent staffing issues due to COVID-19 cases, KYTC has hired interim crew members in case someone is sick.

According to KYTC, 5 percent of their drivers are out with COVID-19.

