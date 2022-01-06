Campbell County under Level 1 Travel Advisory

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Campbell County has issued a Level One Travel Advisory for roads in the county due to snow falling in the area while the county deals with staffing shortages for its plow crews.

The advisory begins at 3 p.m. Campbell County's Office of Emergency Management says the advisory was issued to let residents and travelers know about potential hazardous road conditions.

Campbell County was not listed in the National Weather Service's Winter Weather Advisory. We are forecasting 1-2 inches of snow to fall in most parts of the county by the time Thursday's winter weather is done.

Campbell County's Office of Emergency Management said crews were out pre-treating roads "as much as possible" and that they will be utilizing other County employees to help cover snow plow routes.

"All County roads will be cleared, it just may take longer than usual," the county wrote in a news release about the advisory.

The office of emergency management said they would rescind the advisory when conditions were safe enough to do so.

Campbell County had previously said they had less plow crews due to staffing shortages.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 is responsible for 1,800 lane miles of roadway and have 62 trucks available to clear roads in Northern Kentucky. Several of those trucks concentrate on I-75 and I-71 between Buttermilk Pike and the Brent Spence Bridge, including the "Cut in the Hill."

To prevent staffing issues due to COVID-19 cases, KYTC has hired interim crew members in case someone is sick.

According to KYTC, 5 percent of their drivers are out with COVID-19.