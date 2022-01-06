WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snow likely this afternoon

Today is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as the first accumulating snow of 2022 impacts travel in the Tri-State.

TIMELINE:



Now to 8 a.m. - No snow but much colder. Wind chills in the single digits

8 a.m. to Noon - Snow arrives from south to north, snow sticks

Noon to 5 p.m. - Light snow falls and light accumulations expected. Slick travel expected on untreated roads

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Most accumulating snow tapers off to the east, a few flurries remain

Here are a few quick snapshots to help you better see where the snow is at key times of the day.

Jennifer Ketchmark 10 a.m. Thursday January 6th



Up next, the early afternoon.

Jennifer Ketchmark Snow by 2 p.m. Thursday, January 6th



And finally, by the end of the peak evening drive, while very little snow will be left, the roads will be snow covered for many.

Jennifer Ketchmark Snow by 6 p.m. Thursday, January 6th



A winter weather advisory will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 10 p.m. for many of our counties along and south of the Ohio River. This is where we have the best chance to see 1-3" of snowfall. North of advisory, snowfall totals should range from a dusting to 1" total.

Jennifer Ketchmark Winter Weather Advisory January 6, 2022



Don't forget the other big element in today's forecast and that's the cold! Feels like temperatures are in the single digits this morning and it will only feel like 15 at the warmest today as the snow falls. Then tonight, temperatures dip even more, to around 10 degrees. Our wind chill should be around zero on Friday morning. And with Friday's high only reaching 24 with wind chills in the teens, it will be a bitterly cold day for everyone.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Much colder

Low: 16

THURSDAY

Light afternoon snow

Snowy roads by evening rush

High: 24

THURSDAY NIGHT

Very cold

Wind chills around zero

Low: 10

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny

Wind chills below 15 degrees all day

High: 24

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Very cold again

Low: 15

==========

