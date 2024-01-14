LIST: Warming centers, shelters open in the Tri-State during dangerously cold temperatures

CINCINNATI — Warming shelters will be open for individuals in need during the Tri-State’s dangerously cold temperatures.

CINCINNATI:

The City of Cincinnati will open a daytime warming shelter at the Over-the-Rhine Community Center on Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

At night, individuals are encouraged to visit the Shelterhouse Winter Shelter, which is open nightly between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. The shelter is located at 411 Gest Street in Queensgate.

BUTLER COUNTY:

On Monday, guests seeking shelter can visit Salvation Army Hamilton, located at 235 Ludlow Street in Hamilton from 8:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Hope House Mission Men’s Shelter (1001 Grove Street) and Hope House Mission Women and Children’s Shelter (1300 Girard Avenue) are both open Monday in Middletown with limited overnight capacity.

The following shelters are closed on Monday due to the holiday, but will reopen Tuesday with varying hours:



MidPointe Library Liberty (7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234 in Liberty Township)

MidPointe Library Middletown (125 South Broad Street in Middletown)

MidPointe Library Monroe (1 Tennessee Avenue in Monroe)

MidPointe Library Trenton (2000 Edgewood Drive in Trenton)

MidPointe Library West Chester (9363 Centre Pointe Drive in West Chester)

Hamilton Lane Library (300 North Third Street in Hamilton)

Fairfield Lane Library (1485 Corydale Drive in Fairfield)

Oxford Lane Library (441 S. Locust Street in Oxford)

Lane Community Technology Center (228 Court Street in Hamilton)

New Life Baptist Mission (415 Henry Street in Hamilton)

NORTHERN KENTUCKY:

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is serving adult men and women during evening and overnight hours. The shelter is located at 436 W 13th Street in Covington. Various services are offered at the shelter during daytime hours as well.

If you know of a warming center or shelter that is not featured on this list, please email it to newsdesk@gmail.com