Keeping up with Mother Nature: Road crews ready for first major snowfall in almost a year

COVINGTON, Ky. — When the weather outside is frightful, the roads are really not delightful. But since people have places to go, crews are preparing to clear the snow.

“They’ve been checking all our equipment to make sure it’s ready to go,” said Mandi Dillon with the Ohio Department of Transportation. “They'll be out on the roadways, and doing what they can to just keep up with Mother Nature.”

“We do have a lot of crews coming in at night,” she continued. “So that they can get started and be out on those roads both monitoring and treating.”

A similar scene is playing out in Northern Kentucky.

KYTC Highway District 6 public information officer Jake Ryle said 117 trucks will be on the roads throughout the district.

Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties will report at 1 a.m. The southern eight counties will report at 2 a.m.

The forecast indicates rain prior to snow, which is why much of the area won’t be pre-treated, Ryle said. Some bridges and overpasses in the southern eight counties will be treated Friday afternoon.

Crews will be hitting the road first thing in the morning. Ryle said drivers can help the snowplows by keeping their distance.

“They have to be focused on literally everything,” he said. “From bridge ends … to the amount of salt that is being poured out.”

You can plan your travel and track priority routes in the Commonwealth at snowky.ky.gov/ .

District 6 crews have been busy today getting trucks ready to go for Saturday morning. These crews will begin reporting in at 1 a.m. Saturday. Be sure to check out priority routes, driving tips, and other winter resources available on https://t.co/OsGbyemnbg! pic.twitter.com/PDbINjTZb9 — KYTC District 6 (@KYTCDistrict6) January 5, 2024

Gary Legge is the Fleet Manager for roadside rescue. He said the team there will have 40 drivers on standby. Anyone who needs help can call 1-800-AAA-HELP.

Legge said it's important to dress appropriately in case you get stranded, have a cell phone with a full-working battery and keep an emergency kit.

It’s something you can select at Ace Hardware in Oakley. The manager there showed WCPO 9 a variety of jumper cables, ice scrapers and emergency bars.