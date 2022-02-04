NEW: Warnings dropped but new winter weather advisory now in effect

The ice storm warning and winter storm warning have been dropped early by the National Weather Service.
Does this mean our issues are over? Nope.
Roads are still very difficult across the region as a layer of ice followed by several inches of sleet continues to coat everything. For the rest of the morning, we'll be looking at light snow coming down.
This has prompted a NEW winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. for all counties.
A lot of the area is getting a break from precipitation right now and this could be a good opportunity for plows and salt trucks. But more snow is still coming, you can see it to our west. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/09NhygvnSU
— Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) February 4, 2022
We are seeing a lull in precipitation overnight and this is an opportunity for road crews to get some work done. The light snow still coming in will head in from central Indiana and spread east between now and 10 a.m. An additional inch of snow is possible most with up to 2" possible in some spots. This will continue to coat roads.
The sky turns partly cloudy this afternoon with a high of 25.
Much colder, Canadian air moves in tonight and that allows our temperature to drop to 3 degrees. The snow and ice cover just magnifies this cold!
MORNING DRIVE
Light snow continues
Roads still difficult
Low: 19
FRIDAY
Morning light snow
Turning partly cloudy
High: 25
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Much colder
Low: 3
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Cold
High: 25
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Bitterly cold again
Low: 10
