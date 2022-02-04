NEW: Warnings dropped but new winter weather advisory now in effect

The ice storm warning and winter storm warning have been dropped early by the National Weather Service.

Does this mean our issues are over? Nope.

Roads are still very difficult across the region as a layer of ice followed by several inches of sleet continues to coat everything. For the rest of the morning, we'll be looking at light snow coming down.

This has prompted a NEW winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. for all counties.



A lot of the area is getting a break from precipitation right now and this could be a good opportunity for plows and salt trucks. But more snow is still coming, you can see it to our west. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/09NhygvnSU — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) February 4, 2022

We are seeing a lull in precipitation overnight and this is an opportunity for road crews to get some work done. The light snow still coming in will head in from central Indiana and spread east between now and 10 a.m. An additional inch of snow is possible most with up to 2" possible in some spots. This will continue to coat roads.

Jennifer Ketchmark Winter weather advisory until 10 a.m.



The sky turns partly cloudy this afternoon with a high of 25.

Much colder, Canadian air moves in tonight and that allows our temperature to drop to 3 degrees. The snow and ice cover just magnifies this cold!

MORNING DRIVE

Light snow continues

Roads still difficult

Low: 19

FRIDAY

Morning light snow

Turning partly cloudy

High: 25

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Much colder

Low: 3

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Cold

High: 25

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Bitterly cold again

Low: 10

