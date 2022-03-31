Duke Energy reports power outages amid high winds

CINCINNATI — While the Red Flag Warning is no longer, high winds are still wreaking havoc in the Tri-State.

As of midnight, Duke Energy reported more than 5,000 customers were without power in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. According to an outage map, around 2,500 customers in White Oak lost power after an object came into contact with power lines. The estimated time of restoration was around 5 a.m. Thursday.

More than 1,000 people in Mt. Lookout were also without power overnight. Duke Energy said power will likely be restored around 5 a.m. Smaller outages also impacted residents in Green Hills and the Bond Hill neighborhood. In Kentucky, some customers in Fort Mitchell were without power, as well as residents in Latonia Lakes.

To find an updated list of outages, click here.

In addition to power outages, gusty winds led to rapidly spreading fire throughout the area. Crews in Union were forced to return to a brush fire they had previously contained at Potter's Ranch after a hotspot rekindled the fire.

A downed power line in Edgewood resulted in a fire on Dudley Road. As firefighters waited for Duke Energy to arrive and shut off power before they could put water on the flames, they watched as the fire spread close to a nearby home.

Edgewood Fire Chief Tom Dickman said training for high wind situations is difficult, but crews are adapting and moving forward.

